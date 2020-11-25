High-voltage DC power supplies for bench or rack use

XP Glassman Power has introduced a series of rack-mount, high-voltage DC power supplies able to supply up to 60 kV. Aimed at laboratories and OEMs, the EY series of 1200 W power supplies features flexible embedded controls with low ripple and noise. They are air insulated, fast-response units with tight regulation and extremely low arc discharge currents.
For use in the medical, industrial and general high-voltage (HV) areas, the most important applications for the EY series are in vapour deposition, ion implantation, glow discharge, electrostatics, plasma sources, cyclotrons, X-ray and other vacuum tubes.
The EY series comprises 16 models from 0-1 kV to 0-60 kV at 1200 W output power. Typically, ripple is less than 0,02% RMS of rated voltage at full load and off-the-line pulse width modulation provides high efficiency and a reduced part count for improved reliability. The first four models in the range respectively feature reversible polarity, and the others can be purchased as positive or negative polarity units.
The units feature automatic crossover from constant-voltage to constant-current regulation, providing protection against overloads, arcs and short circuits. The power supplies’ arc quench feature ensures that the HV output is inhibited for a short period after each load arc to help extinguish the arc, whilst their remote analog and digital control via RS-232 and USB capability offers flexibility of integration with customers systems. Similarly, optional Ethernet control provides the possibility of control and monitoring from remote locations.
A bench/2U rack mount format makes the EY series suitable for location on a test bench or for integrating with other equipment in a standard 19-inch rack, and featuring embedded microcontroller control, front panel digital encoders on the units provide high-resolution local adjustment of voltage and current programs. Exhibiting versatility, the power supplies can operate from single-phase AC supplies of between 180 to 264 V, and being Semi S2-93 compliant means they meet safety compliance levels required for use in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
AC/DC power module for medical and industrial applications 25 November 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel has added a 1,2 kW, compact and low-profile onboard AC/DC power module to its stable. Designed for demanding worldwide applications, the TUNS1200 has an input voltage range of 85 V a.c. to 305 V ...
Read more...RS stocks TDK CeraCharge rechargeable solid-state battery 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components is now stocking CeraCharge, the industry’s first rechargeable solid-state SMD battery from TDK. Small, easy to assemble, and intrinsically safe, CeraCharge combines the capacity of lithium-ion ...
Read more...When not just any battery will do 25 November 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Only high-quality batteries from reputable suppliers should be used for security and other mission critical equipment, to avoid potentially costly failures. This is according to the director of one of ...
Read more...Miniature 4,4 A boost converter 28 October 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The SGM6623 from SG Micro is a general-purpose, miniature boost DC-DC switching regulator with high efficiency for battery backup and standby power systems. The acceptable input voltage range is between ...
Read more...Magnetic jack connectors and their benefits 25 November 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
EDAC’s product offering includes the edacJAX range of magnetic and modular jacks, offering many features and benefits. These connectors are used in data, telecom, networking and home entertainment markets ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering.
Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...DIN-rail power supplies for harsh conditions 25 November 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Available from Traco Power is a dedicated series of DIN-rail power solutions for harsh industrial applications.
The TSP series’ high immunity against electrical disturbances and rugged metal casing ...
Read more...SiC diodes for electric vehicles 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
As vehicle electrification continues rapid growth worldwide, innovative power technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) are required for high-voltage automotive systems ranging from motors to on-board ...
Read more...Single-cell battery charger 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The SGM41511 is a battery charger and system power path management device with integrated converter and power switches for use with single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries. This highly integrated 3 A ...