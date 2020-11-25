High-voltage DC power supplies for bench or rack use

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

XP Glassman Power has introduced a series of rack-mount, high-voltage DC power supplies able to supply up to 60 kV. Aimed at laboratories and OEMs, the EY series of 1200 W power supplies features flexible embedded controls with low ripple and noise. They are air insulated, fast-response units with tight regulation and extremely low arc discharge currents.

For use in the medical, industrial and general high-voltage (HV) areas, the most important applications for the EY series are in vapour deposition, ion implantation, glow discharge, electrostatics, plasma sources, cyclotrons, X-ray and other vacuum tubes.

The EY series comprises 16 models from 0-1 kV to 0-60 kV at 1200 W output power. Typically, ripple is less than 0,02% RMS of rated voltage at full load and off-the-line pulse width modulation provides high efficiency and a reduced part count for improved reliability. The first four models in the range respectively feature reversible polarity, and the others can be purchased as positive or negative polarity units.

The units feature automatic crossover from constant-voltage to constant-current regulation, providing protection against overloads, arcs and short circuits. The power supplies’ arc quench feature ensures that the HV output is inhibited for a short period after each load arc to help extinguish the arc, whilst their remote analog and digital control via RS-232 and USB capability offers flexibility of integration with customers systems. Similarly, optional Ethernet control provides the possibility of control and monitoring from remote locations.

A bench/2U rack mount format makes the EY series suitable for location on a test bench or for integrating with other equipment in a standard 19-inch rack, and featuring embedded microcontroller control, front panel digital encoders on the units provide high-resolution local adjustment of voltage and current programs. Exhibiting versatility, the power supplies can operate from single-phase AC supplies of between 180 to 264 V, and being Semi S2-93 compliant means they meet safety compliance levels required for use in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Vepac Electronics





