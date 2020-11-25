SIM management solution for the IoT industry

SIMcontrol is a leading SIM management service in South Africa and is rapidly expanding into the rest of the African continent. From the multi-network online platform where you can seamlessly manage SIM cards from all networks, to more than 10 years of proven success in the field, SIMcontrol has become a go-to SIM management platform for IoT companies.
Chances are those companies are probably managing SIMs in devices you have recently interacted with, without even knowing it. These can include the connected alarm system at home, access control system at work, credit card terminal, smart meter, vehicle tracking device or vending machine.
Managing data SIMs at scale is not as simple as you may think. Having SIMs from many networks on one single platform, including APN, prepaid, top-up or global roaming SIMs, makes it easy for companies to keep up to date on what's happening with their SIM fleets.
SIMcontrol does everything for you on one user-friendly account. You can even use your existing SIM cards. Exceptional technical support that understands M2M and IoT connectivity issues is an added bonus.
If you are looking for cost-effective mobile data solutions with value-added services like reporting, SIM-level control, data session details and an advanced API, SIMcontrol is your answer.
