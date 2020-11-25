Circuit protection and EMI design kits

25 November 2020

RS Components now offers a wide range of design kits created by Würth Elektronik for engineers to use during prototype development. The kits include a selection of EMC components, making a perfect match for signal and power integrity (common mode chokes and chip bead ferrites), overvoltage protection (varistors) and shielding materials.

The WE-SHC design kit for shielding cabinets features an assortment of standard tin-plated parts with a shielding effectiveness of up to 60 dB from 500 MHz to 3 GHz. Consisting of a grid frame and removable cover, the kit is available in both THT and SMT versions.





The shielding cabinets prevent EMI radiation from the PCB, and keep sensitivity low for RF output stages, RF input and amplifier stages, oscillators, and EMC sensitive parts in plastic cases.

If none of Würth Elektronik’s standard shielding products fits in the application, the ShielDIY design kit is ideal for fast prototyping. It contains a 0,2 mm thick nickel-silver sheet, which offers the same performance as tin-plated steel, with lines etched every 5 mm for easy bending and cutting. To build the shielding cabinet prototype, just cut along the etched lines before bending to obtain the desired shape. The kit is available in both THT and SMT versions.

The WE-SECF SMT EMI contact finger design kit features a selection of parts in various shapes and sizes. The copper-beryllium (CuBe) and gold-plated (Au) materials make the EMI fingers resistant to corrosion, high temperatures and wear.





Contact fingers are typically used as a connection between signal and power supply boards, or PCBs and other external elements.

