Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Shielded 1,0 GHz A/D driver

25 November 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The AM3073A from Atlanta Micro is a shielded A/D driver module that provides amplification and anti-aliasing filtering of the 1,0 GHz IF output of the AM9017 tuner module. The AM3073A offers 500 MHz of bandwidth and 25 dB of gain packaged in an 18 mm x 24 mm x 4,0 mm package while operating on +5,0 V from -40°C to +85°C.

Performance figures include a 7 dB noise figure, +37 dBm OIP3, and 0,83 W power consumption.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Broadband low-noise gain block
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAM-011305 is a broadband, low-noise, high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC gain block assembled in a lead-free 2 mm 8-LD PDFN plastic package. The amplifier is internally matched to provide flat ...

Read more...
How a 16-bit output module can be controlled with full isolation from the MCU
25 November 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Whether in buildings or on production floors, programmable controllers are needed everywhere today to regulate various processes, machines, and systems. This involves programmable logic controllers (PLCs) ...

Read more...
Pressure sensor subsystem for sleep apnea applications
25 November 2020, Brabek , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Superior Sensor Technology’s CP Series sensor module family builds upon the high-performance SP Series NimbleSense architecture. For reference, the SP Series integrates an advanced piezoresistive sensing ...

Read more...
Wideband digital RF attenuator
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM2010 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat frequency ...

Read more...
MACOM debuts Pure Carbide power amplifiers
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium (IMS) the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) power amplifier product line, which ...

Read more...
Flexible 50 GHz and 67 GHz cable assemblies
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
The W2 Series is a complete line of high-performance, flexible microwave cable assemblies from Withwave. Specially, the W205 Series has a low-density PTFE structure to achieve velocity propagation of ...

Read more...
Broadband bypassable amplifier
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1101 is a broadband bypassable amplifier covering the 2 GHz to 26,5 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low noise figure and low gain across the entire frequency range while drawing ...

Read more...
5-bit digital step attenuator
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM2010, made by Atlanta Micro, is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat ...

Read more...
RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications
28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levels ...

Read more...
Vertical launch RF coaxial connectors
25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave’s range of vertical launch connectors is specially designed for solderless vertical PCB launch on test and measurement boards in RF/microwave applications. These connectors have advantageous ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved