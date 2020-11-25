Shielded 1,0 GHz A/D driver

The AM3073A from Atlanta Micro is a shielded A/D driver module that provides amplification and anti-aliasing filtering of the 1,0 GHz IF output of the AM9017 tuner module. The AM3073A offers 500 MHz of bandwidth and 25 dB of gain packaged in an 18 mm x 24 mm x 4,0 mm package while operating on +5,0 V from -40°C to +85°C.
Performance figures include a 7 dB noise figure, +37 dBm OIP3, and 0,83 W power consumption.
Broadband low-noise gain block 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAM-011305 is a broadband, low-noise, high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC gain block assembled in a lead-free 2 mm 8-LD PDFN plastic package. The amplifier is internally matched to provide flat ...
Read more...Wideband digital RF attenuator 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM2010 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat frequency ...
Read more...MACOM debuts Pure Carbide power amplifiers 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium (IMS) the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) power amplifier product line, which ...
Read more...Flexible 50 GHz and 67 GHz cable assemblies 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
The W2 Series is a complete line of high-performance, flexible microwave cable assemblies from Withwave. Specially, the W205 Series has a low-density PTFE structure to achieve velocity propagation of ...
Read more...Broadband bypassable amplifier 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1101 is a broadband bypassable amplifier covering the 2 GHz to 26,5 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low noise figure and low gain across the entire frequency range while drawing ...
Read more...5-bit digital step attenuator 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM2010, made by Atlanta Micro, is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat ...
Read more...RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levels ...
Read more...Vertical launch RF coaxial connectors 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s range of vertical launch connectors is specially designed for solderless vertical PCB launch on test and measurement boards in RF/microwave applications. These connectors have advantageous ...