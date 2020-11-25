SMT-packaged IQ mixers

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MMIQ-0218 is, according to its manufacturer, Marki Microwave, the only 2 to 18 GHz IQ mixer available in the world, enabling architectures for electronic warfare that were otherwise impossible.

Building on the accomplishment of the 2 to 18 GHz quadrature splitter MQS-0218, the MMIQ-0218 has an impressive 2 to 18 GHz RF/LO bandwidth and DC to 3 GHz IF. The MMIQ-0218LSM provides +5dBm Input P1dB, 27 dB of image rejection, and 58 dB of L-R isolation with an LO of +17 dBm.

The company’s latest release, the MMIQ-0218HSM, increases input P1dB to +13 dBm with an LO of +26 dBm. Its MMIQ series mixers provide vector modulation, band shifting, SSB and image-reject mixing, and up/down-conversion for applications such as radar, electronic warfare, test and measurement, and quantum computing. These MMIC IQ mixers are available in surface mount, bare die, and connectorised modules.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





