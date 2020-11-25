SMT-packaged IQ mixers

The MMIQ-0218 is, according to its manufacturer, Marki Microwave, the only 2 to 18 GHz IQ mixer available in the world, enabling architectures for electronic warfare that were otherwise impossible.
Building on the accomplishment of the 2 to 18 GHz quadrature splitter MQS-0218, the MMIQ-0218 has an impressive 2 to 18 GHz RF/LO bandwidth and DC to 3 GHz IF. The MMIQ-0218LSM provides +5dBm Input P1dB, 27 dB of image rejection, and 58 dB of L-R isolation with an LO of +17 dBm.
The company’s latest release, the MMIQ-0218HSM, increases input P1dB to +13 dBm with an LO of +26 dBm. Its MMIQ series mixers provide vector modulation, band shifting, SSB and image-reject mixing, and up/down-conversion for applications such as radar, electronic warfare, test and measurement, and quantum computing. These MMIC IQ mixers are available in surface mount, bare die, and connectorised modules.
ICASA gives spectrum auction update, debunks 5G myths 25 November 2020
Following recent media reports about Telkom launching a court application in respect of the Invitation To Apply (ITA) for high-demand spectrum or International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum ...
Cellular and GNSS technology in miniature SiP 25 November 2020, RF Design
u-blox has unveiled the ALEX-R5, a miniature cellular module that integrates low power wide area (LPWA) connectivity and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology into an ultra-small system-in-package ...
New tags from ST power creative NFC applications 25 November 2020, Avnet Silica
Uniquely combining NFC (near field communication) Type-5 properties with augmented NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) and tamper detection, STMicroelectronics' ST25TV512C and ST25TV02KC tags let developers ...
High-performance audio Bluetooth module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
Made by Feasycom, the FSC-BT802 is a high-performance Bluetooth audio module adopting a CSR8670 chipset. It's an ultra small (9,7 x 11,5 x 1,8 mm) Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode module which supports apt-X,apt-X ...
LoRa-compatible SoC family 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics has expanded availability of its market-unique STM32WL long-range sub-GHz wireless system-on-chip (SoC) family, adding flexible configurations and package options for diverse mass-market ...
Broadband low-noise gain block 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
The MAAM-011305 is a broadband, low-noise, high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC gain block assembled in a lead-free 2 mm 8-LD PDFN plastic package. The amplifier is internally matched to provide flat ...
Active GNSS patch antenna 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
The Taoglas ASGGB184.A is a single-band, active GNSS patch antenna covering GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. With hidden active circuitry embedded between the ceramic patch and PCB base, it has been ...
BAW filter for 5G base stations 25 November 2020, RF Design
Qorvo has introduced a high-performance n41 sub-band 5G bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter for base station infrastructure, small cell and repeater applications. It combines low insertion loss and excellent ...
Wideband digital RF attenuator 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM2010 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat frequency ...