Two-in-one proximity sensor and IR emitter

The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. Instead of estimating the distance by measuring the amount of light reflected back from the object (which is significantly influenced by colour and surface), the VL6180 precisely measures the time the light takes to travel to the nearest object and reflect back to the sensor (time-of-flight).
Combining an IR emitter and a range sensor in a two-in-one, ready-to-use reflowable package, the VL6180 is easy to integrate and saves the end-product maker long and costly optical and mechanical design optimisations. The module is designed for low-power operation. Ranging measurements can be automatically performed at user defined intervals. Multiple threshold and interrupt schemes are supported to minimise host operations. Host control and result reading is performed using an I2C interface.
Optional additional functions, such as measurement ready and threshold interrupts, are provided by two programmable GPIO pins.A complete API is also associated with the device, which consists of a set of C functions controlling the VL6180 to enable fast development of end-user applications. This API is structured in a way that it can be compiled on any kind of platform through a well isolated platform layer (mainly for low-level I2C access).
LoRa-compatible SoC family 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has expanded availability of its market-unique STM32WL long-range sub-GHz wireless system-on-chip (SoC) family, adding flexible configurations and package options for diverse mass-market ...
Read more...5” CAN-enabled TFT display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The RL0F00050000FGAAASA00 from Raystar is a 5”, CAN-enabled TFT display which is defined as a slave device, and controlled by a master device via CAN-bus commands to render display content on the display ...
Read more...Fibre-optic links for satcom systems 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Emcore Optiva OTS-2 Series satcom band fibre-optic links are a family of SNMP managed fibre-optic transmitters and receivers that provide high-performance downlink and uplink transport within the ...
Read more...7" CAN-bus display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
Raystar’s RL0F0007000A8GAAASA00 is a 7" smart display defined as a slave device, which is controlled by a master device via CAN-bus command to render display content on the display screen and return touch ...
Read more...Active GNSS patch antenna 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas ASGGB184.A is a single-band, active GNSS patch antenna covering GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. With hidden active circuitry embedded between the ceramic patch and PCB base, it has been ...
Read more...SiC SBDs for automotive applications 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
As vehicle electrification continues rapid growth worldwide, innovative power technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) are required for high-voltage automotive systems ranging from motors to on-board ...
Read more...Out-of-the-box global MTC connectivity 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion EGX81 Efficient IoT Gateway raises the bar on IoT simplicity, delivering highly efficient global Machine Type Communications (MTC) connectivity straight out of the box.
The EGX81 ...
Read more...Littelfuse launches DC disconnect switch product line 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
Littelfuse has expanded its solar product line of fuses, relays, surge protection devices, and more with its new DC disconnect switch. Trusted with over 25 million installations, Littelfuse understands ...
Read more...Altron appoints new company secretary 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, News
Nicole Morgan has been appointed as company secretary of Altron with effect from 1 January 2021.
An admitted attorney of the High Court with 11 years of corporate law and company secretarial experience, ...