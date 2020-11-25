Charger IC for lithium batteries

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP2667 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, single-cell, Li-ion/Li-polymer battery charger with system power path management for space-limited portable applications. The MP2667 takes input power from either an AC adaptor or a USB port to supply the system load and charge the battery simultaneously. The charger function features constant-current pre-charge, constant-current fast charge and constant-voltage regulation, charge termination and auto-recharge.

The power path management function ensures continuous power to the system by automatically selecting the input, battery, or both to power the system. This power stage features a low-dropout regulator from the input to the system and a 100 mΩ switch from the battery to the system. Power path management separates the charging current from the system load, which allows for proper charge termination and keeps the battery in full-charge mode.

The MP2667 provides a system short-circuit protection (SCP) function by limiting the current from the input to the system and the battery to the system. This feature is especially critical for preventing the Li-ion battery from being damaged due to excessively high currents.

An on-chip battery under-voltage lockout (UVLO) cuts off the path between the battery and the system if the battery voltage drops below the programmable battery UVLO threshold. This prevents the Li-ion battery from being over-discharged.

An integrated I2C control interface allows the MP2667 to program the charging parameters, such as the input current limit, input minimum voltage regulation, charging current, battery regulation voltage, safety timer, and battery UVLO.

The MP2667 is available in a 10-pin QFN (2 x 2 mm) package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

