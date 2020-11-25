Solar harvester for wearable and IoT applications

Designers of space-constrained designs can now significantly increase runtime with the MAX20361 single-/multi-cell solar harvester with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) from Maxim Integrated Products. The industry’s smallest solar harvesting solution is ideal for space-constrained applications such as wearables and emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Designers are often challenged with the tradeoff between small size and long runtime for wearable and IoT applications. By enabling solar charging in these highly space-constrained products, the MAX20361 can extend the runtime of those devices by providing a supplemental power source. Maxim claims that this solar harvester reduces solution size by at least half compared to the closest competitor. In addition, the company says the MAX20361 increases harvested energy with up to 5% better boost efficiency than the closest competitor, coupled with an adaptive MPPT approach which can improve the overall system-level efficiency even further.

