PCB-mounting end launch connectors

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.

Anoison’s high-performance end launch connectors are designed to provide low VSWR, wideband response to 110 GHz, and are available in SMA male and female connectors up to 27 GHz, 2,92 mm male and female connectors up to 40 GHz, 2,40 mm male and female connectors up to 50 GHz, 1,85 mm male and female connectors up to 67 GHz, and 1 mm connectors in male and female up to 110 GHz. All the end launch connectors are available in standard and low-profile versions.

The field-replaceable design means connectors may be reused and no soldering is needed. Anoison also offers test boards in two widths: 0,94 cm (narrow) and 1,27 cm (standard). These high-speed end launch connectors solve many performance and cost issues for high-speed digital and millimetre-wave system development.

