PCB-mounting end launch connectors

Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.
Anoison’s high-performance end launch connectors are designed to provide low VSWR, wideband response to 110 GHz, and are available in SMA male and female connectors up to 27 GHz, 2,92 mm male and female connectors up to 40 GHz, 2,40 mm male and female connectors up to 50 GHz, 1,85 mm male and female connectors up to 67 GHz, and 1 mm connectors in male and female up to 110 GHz. All the end launch connectors are available in standard and low-profile versions.
The field-replaceable design means connectors may be reused and no soldering is needed. Anoison also offers test boards in two widths: 0,94 cm (narrow) and 1,27 cm (standard). These high-speed end launch connectors solve many performance and cost issues for high-speed digital and millimetre-wave system development.
Real-time drone detection system 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Test & Measurement
Aaronia announced the release of its sixth generation real-time drone detection system. The new AARTOS system monitors all frequency bands in real time, and has direction finding and frequency monitoring ...
Read more...Railway approved DC/DC converter 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TEN 60WIR is a ruggedised, 60 Watt, railway approved DC/DC converter with a wide 4:1 input voltage range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal ...
Read more...18 GHz DFB laser diode 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.
EMCORE’s linear ...
Read more...Medical power supply for COVID-19 respirators 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Since the COVID-19 worldwide epidemic, Traco Power says its engineers have been working tirelessly on research and development projects for innovative designs for power solutions to support the growing ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for high-speed backplanes 25 November 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...
Read more...Clips for fixing cables to ground 25 November 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Interconnection
Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging ...
Read more...Ultra-miniature Pico-D connector 25 November 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Following the trend for miniaturisation, Axon has developed an ultra-miniature connector called Pico-D (with 0,15 mm pitch) based on additive manufacturing technology. As shown in the accompanying image, ...
Read more...Connectors for EV and hybrid applications 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
The compact, metal-shell PowerLok Series from Amphenol provides interconnect solutions and signal connections for EV (electric vehicle) and hybrid transportation applications.
Accommodating up to ...
Read more...Multi-channel DC electronic load 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The ITECH IT8700 series programmable DC electronic load adopts a removable module design, and supports up to 16 channels with mainframe extension transient mode up to 25 kHz, which improves test efficiency, ...