Boston Dynamics shows off robots with a dance
25 November 2020
Multimedia, Videos
Boston Dynamics celebrated the new year by convincing some of its robots to stop their climbing-up-and-down-stairs tests to instead perform a choreographed dance to The Contours’ 1960s rock and roll classic, ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)?’
For those who don’t know what Boston Dynamics is, it’s a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that’s been working at the forefront of robotics since 1992. The company’s cutting-edge, frankly jaw-dropping technology has been shown off in demonstration videos for years, but this latest one truly looks like computer generated graphics at times.
The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn3KWM1kuAw
Further reading:
Protecting you and your home with IoT
25 November 2020
, Smart Home Automation
IoT technology gives people the power to keep a watchful eye on what is important to them, whether they are 200 metres or 200 kilometres away.
Read more...
China launches 6G test satellite
25 November 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
No sooner has 5G cellular technology started to be rolled out, than China has launched what has been described as “the world’s first 6G satellite” into space to test the technology.
With the telecoms ...
Read more...
Microscopic robot that ‘walks’
28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Scientists at Cornell University have created a tiny micro-robot that ‘walks’ using four legs. Invisible to the naked eye, ten of the computer chip bots could fit within the full stop at the end of this ...
Read more...
Electronics workforce training courses
28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
IPC has launched Electronics Workforce Training courses to help electronics companies and their employees. The courses will help IPC members overcome workforce skill gap challenges with essential and ...
Read more...
Resource centre: Mouser’s new Customer Resource Centre
30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, Multimedia, Videos
Mouser Electronics’ new Customer Resource Centre allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to ...
Read more...
Podcast: The safety behind connected vehicles
30 September 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles offer those of us on the road a lot of benefits. But as cars become more electronic in nature and more like rolling computers, the role of safety becomes ...
Read more...
Person presence detection demo video
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
Person presence detection is one of the demonstrations available in STMicroelectronics’ new FP-AI-VISION1 function pack. Running on STM32H7 and STM32L4, this demo shows how wide the range of artificial ...
Read more...
Video Reel: Microchip’s SAM L11
30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
This video (www.dataweek.co.za/*jun20-sam
) provides a brief overview of Microchip Technology’s SAM L11 comprehensive security solution framework and demos to make implementation of security simple. Microchip’s ...
Read more...
Multimedia: Make your own LED face mask
29 July 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Face masks have become a huge market in the COVID-19 era, and I’m sure we’ve all seen some pretty creative and funky designs over the last few months. But if you want one with real bling, a light-up face ...
Read more...
Multimedia: Saving time routing in Altium Designer 20
29 July 2020, EDA Technologies
, Multimedia, Videos
Mark Ross is a long-time Altium Beta user and is Judy Warner’s guest in this OnTrack episode to share his insights and the value he gets from being a Beta user. He also chimes in on a long list of questions ...
Read more...