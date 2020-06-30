Boston Dynamics shows off robots with a dance

25 November 2020 Multimedia, Videos

Boston Dynamics celebrated the new year by convincing some of its robots to stop their climbing-up-and-down-stairs tests to instead perform a choreographed dance to The Contours’ 1960s rock and roll classic, ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)?’

For those who don’t know what Boston Dynamics is, it’s a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that’s been working at the forefront of robotics since 1992. The company’s cutting-edge, frankly jaw-dropping technology has been shown off in demonstration videos for years, but this latest one truly looks like computer generated graphics at times.

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn3KWM1kuAw





