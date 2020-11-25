CSIR recognised as top employer in South Africa
25 November 2020
News
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been crowned as South Africa’s top employer in the global Top Employers Institute’s 2021 Top Employers awards. Being certified as a top employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better work environment and exhibits this through excellent human resources (HR) policies and people practices.
The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR best practices survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of twenty topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and more.
CSIR group executive: Human Capital and Strategic Communication, Andile Mabindisa, describes this recognition and achievement as a great stride for the CSIR. “It reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace environment that is conducive for staff to thrive and excel in executing the organisation’s mandate of improving the lives of South Africans. This is perfect timing, since we celebrate this certification and recognition at a time when the CSIR celebrates 75 years of its existence,” he says.
“The CSIR recently adopted its new strategy and at the core of this strategy is the refined value to excellence, people-centred, integrity and collaboration. This strategy was a step in the direction to ensuring that the CSIR’s value proposition lies in valuing its number one asset, which is its staff,” says Mabindisa.
Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink, says: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe, the CSIR has continued to demonstrate the power of putting its people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”
The programme has certified and recognised more than 1600 top employers in 119 countries/regions across five continents.
For more information contact visit www.csir.co.za
