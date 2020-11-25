Medical power supply for COVID-19 respirators

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Since the COVID-19 worldwide epidemic, Traco Power says its engineers have been working tirelessly on research and development projects for innovative designs for power solutions to support the growing demand for power supplies to be used in respirators.

The TPP 450BA-M series of 450 Watt AC/DC power supplies features a reinforced double I/O isolation system according to the latest medical safety standards (60601-1 3rd edition, 2 x MOPP) and is suitable for class II applications. The earth leakage current is below 100 µA, which makes the units suitable for BF (body floating) applications.

The excellent efficiency of up to 94% allows a high power density for the standard 7,62 x 12,7 cm packaging format. Natural convection-cooled power capability is up to 320 W at +50°C and 150 W at +85°C. Thus, you can power your medical device in a quiet and hygienic way as you do not need to run a fan to cool down the power supply.

High reliability is provided by use of industrial quality grade components and optimised thermal management. It makes the products an ideal solution for medical devices and for demanding safety and space-critical applications.

Standard features on the TPP 450BA-M power supply family include 5 V standby output, 12 V fan output, remote on/off, power-good signal and variable fan speed.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





