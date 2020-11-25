5-20 GHz bypassable amplifier with isolation state

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM1077 is a high dynamic range amplifier covering the 5 GHz to 20 GHz frequency range and offering both a bypass mode and an isolation mode. The device, which is made by Atlanta Micro, provides high gain with low bypass insertion loss and is capable of producing a +16 dBm output power with a single +3,3 V supply.

With internal 50 Ω matching and packaged in a 4 mm QFN, the AM1077 represents a dramatic size reduction over a discrete implementation of a bypassable amplifier with an isolation state.

The product includes such features as:

• 20 dB gain.

• 4,0 dB noise figure.

• +25 dBm OIP3.

• +14 dBm P1dB.

• +3,3 V, 85 mA typical power consumption.

• +3,3 V or +5 V logic compatible.

• 2,0 dB typical insertion loss in bypass mode.

• 50 dB typical insertion loss in isolation mode.

• -40°C to +85°C operation.

