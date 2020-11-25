Lightweight GNSS and passive Iridium helical antenna

Tallysman Wireless announced the addition of two new models to its lineup of helical antennas. The key feature of the HC843 and HC843E is their two-mode operation. The first mode is dual-frequency GNSS and the second is passive Iridium (1616,0 – 1626,5 MHz), which supports both voice and data communications. The antenna operates in GNSS (global navigation satellite system) mode when its input voltage is less than 5,5 V d.c., and in Iridium mode when it is more than 5,5 V d.c.
The HC843 (housed) and HC843E (embedded) helical antennas are designed and built for high-accuracy positioning in a very light and compact form factor, making them ideal for many applications, including autonomous vehicle navigation (land, sea, and air), handheld land survey devices, automotive positioning, and GNSS timing, among others. Both models support GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1.
The HC843 is 44 mm wide and 62 mm tall, weighing only 42 g. It features a precision-tuned helical element that provides an excellent axial ratio and operates without the requirement of a ground plane, making it ideal for a wide variety of high-precision applications. The HC843 also features a low-current, low-noise amplifier (LNA) and pre-filter to prevent harmonic interference from high-amplitude signals, such as 700 MHz band LTE and other nearby in-band cellular signals. The HC843 is enclosed in a robust military-grade IP67 plastic enclosure. The antenna base has an integrated SMA connector, a waterproofing O-ring, and three screw holes to enable secure attachment.
Weighing only 12 g and measuring 39 mm wide and 50 mm tall, the lightweight HC843E embedded antenna supports all the features of the HC843 . To facilitate installation of the HC843E , Tallysman provides an optional embedded helical mounting ring, which traps the outer edge of the antenna circuit board to the host circuit board or any flat surface. Tallysman also provides support for installation and integration of embedded helical antennas to enable successful implementation and to provide optimal antenna performance.
