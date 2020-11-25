DC to 6 GHz gain block

The AM1090 is a DC-coupled amplifier covering up to 6 GHz. The Atlanta Micro device exhibits a moderate positive gain slope, providing frequency equalisation useful in many broadband applications. With internal 50 Ω matching and packaged in a 3 mm QFN or a shielded module, the AM1090 represents a compact total PCB footprint.
LNAs for 5G base station deployments 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has introduced a family of high-performance low noise amplifiers (LNAs) tailored for base station infrastructure deployments including 5G massive MIMO (m-MIMO). Qorvo says its newest family of LNAs ...
Read more...LoRa-compatible wireless SoCs 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has expanded availability of its STM32WL long-range sub-GHz wireless system-on-chip (SoC) family, adding flexible configurations and package options for diverse mass-market applications.
...
Read more...FreeRTOS serial-to-Ethernet converter module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Eport-E20 series from Hi-Flying is a fully self-contained, small form factor, integrated solution that provides serial interface to Ethernet connectivity to web-enable any device. It integrates a ...
Read more...5G module for IoT/eMBB applications 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s RM510Q is a 5G module that is specially optimised for IoT/eMBB (Internet of Things/enhanced Mobile Broadband ) applications. Adopting 3GPP Release 15, it supports both 5G NSA and SA modes. Designed ...
Read more...Lightweight GNSS and passive Iridium helical antenna 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tallysman Wireless announced the addition of two new models to its lineup of helical antennas. The key feature of the HC843 and HC843E is their two-mode operation. The first mode is dual-frequency GNSS ...
Read more...RISC-V based wireless MCU 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif launched its ESP8266 in 2014 and ESP32 in 2016. The ESP8266, with its Wi-Fi-only MCU (microcontroller), facilitated simple connectivity use cases, whereas the ESP32 addressed use cases that ...
Read more...Sigfox verified modem module 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01, made by ESMT, is a Sigfox verified modem module for the low power wide area network (LPWAN) market. It is designed with ESMT ’s Uplynx XS8001 system-on-chip (SoC). The module was designed ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6E tri-band chipset for access devices 25 November 2020, Avnet Silica
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors is laying the foundation for a new era of Wi-Fi 6 devices that can operate in the 6 GHz band, with its new CW641 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band system-on-chip (SoC). With increasing congestion in ...
Read more...5-20 GHz bypassable amplifier with isolation state 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1077 is a high dynamic range amplifier covering the 5 GHz to 20 GHz frequency range and offering both a bypass mode and an isolation mode. The device, which is made by Atlanta Micro, provides high ...