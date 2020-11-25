Wi-Fi 6E tri-band chipset for access devices

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors is laying the foundation for a new era of Wi-Fi 6 devices that can operate in the 6 GHz band, with its new CW641 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band system-on-chip (SoC). With increasing congestion in the legacy 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, the US FCC has approved 1,2 GHz of unlicensed spectrum for the 6 GHz band along with other regions around the world, which will transform the Wi-Fi landscape. NXP is introducing a Wi-Fi 6E device that will make use of this 6 GHz band and extend Wi-Fi capacity by bringing higher throughput, increased capacity, reliability, and improved latency.

Designed for access points and service provider gateways, the CW641 unlocks increased speeds of over 4 Gbps and multi-user performance in the new 6 GHz band, providing greater capacity and lower latency, which dramatically improves the Wi-Fi user experience. Adding 6 GHz capabilities to gateway platforms gives service providers options to efficiently partition available bandwidth across devices to ensure optimum user experience for a wide range of applications. Mission critical, high bandwidth, low latency applications like mesh backhaul and cloud gaming are ideal for migration to 6 GHz, freeing up the 5 GHz and 2,4 GHz bands for other lower-bandwidth applications.

NXP’s new Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band SoC makes it possible to take full advantage of the transformative 6 GHz spectrum to boost the performance of in-home mesh networks, streaming high-resolution music and videos, online gaming, video calling, digital downloads, data-heavy web content, and numerous other use cases. Beyond access point applications, the chip sets the stage for high-performance Wi-Fi 6E applications across consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





