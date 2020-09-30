GDT surge protection devices

Bourns’ new and improved next-generation surface mount two-electrode GDT (gas discharge tube) surge protection devices have been designed using Bourns’ proprietary, advanced computer simulation techniques and offer industry-leading maximum impulse voltage limiting specifications in a small, environmentally rugged surface mount package.
The performance delivered by the Bourns GDT25 Series helps to significantly heighten protection against induced voltage transients such as lightning and AC induction. Plus, the enhanced level of protection, with tighter voltage limiting provided during fast-rising events, will reduce stress on downstream components compared to current GDT designs in the same application.
The GDT25 Series features:
• 75-600 V breakdown voltages.
• -55°C to 125°C operation.
• Fast response time.
• High surge current rating.
• Low capacitance and insertion loss.
• Stable performance throughout lifetime.
• Design kit available for quick-turn prototype testing.
