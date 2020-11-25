CompactPCI Serial board for Single Pair Ethernet

SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) is a new emerging networking standard for many automotive and industrial applications. With this in mind, EKF has developed the SY7-CYCLONE , a CompactPCI Serial FPGA board with front panel connectors for up to 20 x 100 Mbps SPE ports.
The board is equipped with 100BASE-T1 NXP PHYs designed for automotive robustness, supporting a cable length of at least 15 m over a single unshielded twisted pair. With its PCI Express x4 interface, the Cyclone-V FPGA can be configured, e.g. as an Ethernet NIC, switch, router, or gateway. Industrial Ethernet real-time protocols and custom applications may be integrated.
While the SY7-CYCLONE 4HP basic board is equipped with 10 SPE ports (5 x Molex Mini50 jacks – USCAR approved), the 8HP version provides a secondary FPGA and 20 SPE ports in total.
