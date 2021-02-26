Evaluation board for Renesas gate driver

26 February 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The RTK226110DE0010BU is an RAA226110 gate driver evaluation board developed by Renesas Electronics. It consists of two of GaN Systems’

650 V GaN Enhancement-mode HEMTs (E-HEMTs) and all necessary circuits including half-bridge gate drivers, isolated power supplies and optional heatsink to form a functional half-bridge power stage.

The evaluation kit allows users to easily evaluate the GaN E-HEMT performance in any half-bridge-based topology, either with the universal motherboard (GS665MB-EVB) or the user’s own system design. The RTK226110DE0010BU board provides a 0 V turn-off voltage solution, which is normally used in low-power applications and is easy to implement, as there is no need for a negative power supply rail.

The board comes in a vertical-mount format with a height of 35 mm, which fits in the majority of 1U designs and allows for the evaluation of a GaN E-HEMT in a traditional through-hole type power supply board.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

