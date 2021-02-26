The TEN 60WIR is a ruggedised, 60 Watt, railway approved DC/DC converter with a wide 4:1 input voltage range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal shock.
The standard version of this product series from Traco Power comes with a preassembled heatsink which was specifically designed for this 5,08 x 2,54 cm metal package converter. Together with a high efficiency of up to 92%, this gives the converter an effective operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C without derating. Approvals according to standards EN 50155 and EN 61373 qualify them for railway and transportation systems.
Additional qualification for the fire behaviour of components according to EN 45545-2 and safety approval according to IEC/EN 62368-1 and UL62368-1 support a potential compliance test of the application. All models offer an I/O isolation voltage of 3000 V d.c. and feature an active under-voltage lockout function, remote on/off and adjustable outputs to ensure that these converters fit in any ruggedised application setup.
The TEN 60WIR family has an adjustable output voltage of ±10% and remote on/off. It is available in the standard output voltage ranges of 5, 12, 15, 24, 48, ±12, ±15 and ±24 V d.c. The products come with a three-year product warranty.
