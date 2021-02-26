Battery charging with high-voltage NiQor converter

Charging a battery requires control of the voltage level and charge current. The SynQor high-voltage non-isolated (HV NiQor) converter features voltage control and adjustable current limit inputs to satisfy these requirements.
Where most non-isolated converters only step the input voltage one way (up or down), the SynQor HV NiQor can provide an output voltage above or below the input voltage. In addition, a dedicated pin gives the user access to control the current limit threshold at the output. Output current can be monitored via the share pin and modules can be directly connected for active load sharing. Of course, the modules are well protected with short circuit current protection, overcurrent protection, output overvoltage protection and over temperature protection.
The HV NiQor family is available in a variety of power outputs, from 800 W all the way up to 2000 W, and three different input voltage ranges of 2-20 V, 9-40 V and 9-90 V d.c. with output voltage ranges of 0-20 V, 0-40 V and 0-90 V d.c. With the added advantage of parallel connection to increase the available power, these output ranges make the SynQor NQ range of non-isolated converters ideal for the management and charging of most battery technologies available today.
