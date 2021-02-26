Low-profile USB Type C vertical receptacle

With a height of just 6,5 mm on a printed circuit board (PCB), the vertical-mount USB4120 is a low-profile USB
Type C receptacle and joins GCT’s range of charging-focused ionex connectors. The 16-pin configuration of the USB4120 provides a cost effective solution for charging and USB 2.0 data transfer, with the benefits of the Type C interface such as reversibility and 5 A fast charging.
Compact transformers for DC/DC converters 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
New from TDK is the EPCOS E10 EM series, a range of insulated SMT transformers that are suitable for various DC/DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics. ...
Read more...Clips for fixing cables to ground 26 February 2021, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Interconnection
Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging ...
Read more...Closed-loop MEMS accelerometer 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK announced the release of Tronics AXO315, a miniature, 1-axis closed-loop MEMS accelerometer with a 24-bit digital SPI interface and SMD package that reaches quartz sensor performance, outperforms ...
Read more...Embedded Wi-Fi antennas 25 November 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
AVX released a brand new series of embedded Wi-Fi antennas designed to satisfy steadily increasing cross-market demand for smaller and thinner wireless products with superior signal sensitivity.
The ...
Read more...Standard and modified enclosures catalogue 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
This shortform, 8-page catalogue provides an overview of aluminium, metal and plastic enclosures available from Hammond Manufacturing, together with corresponding accessories.
Hammond Manufacturing ...
Read more...GDT surge protection devices 25 November 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns’ new and improved next-generation surface mount two-electrode GDT (gas discharge tube) surge protection devices have been designed using Bourns’ proprietary, advanced computer simulation techniques ...
Read more...PCB-mounting end launch connectors 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Interconnection
Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.
Anoison’s high-performance end ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for high-speed backplanes 25 November 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...
