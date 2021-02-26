Categories

Interconnection



Low-profile USB Type C vertical receptacle

26 February 2021 Interconnection

With a height of just 6,5 mm on a printed circuit board (PCB), the vertical-mount USB4120 is a low-profile USB

Type C receptacle and joins GCT’s range of charging-focused ionex connectors. The 16-pin configuration of the USB4120 provides a cost effective solution for charging and USB 2.0 data transfer, with the benefits of the Type C interface such as reversibility and 5 A fast charging.

Other features include:

• Four through-hole shell stakes.

• Two PCB location posts.

• 10 000 mating cycles.

• Copper alloy contact material.

• 7,62 nm gold contact plating.

• 20 V d.c. voltage rating.

• 50 mΩ maximum contact resistance.

• -25°C to +85°C operating temperature.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


