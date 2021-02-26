Low-profile USB Type C vertical receptacle

Type C receptacle and joins GCT’s range of charging-focused ionex connectors. The 16-pin configuration of the USB4120 provides a cost effective solution for charging and USB 2.0 data transfer, with the benefits of the Type C interface such as reversibility and 5 A fast charging.

New from TDK is the EPCOS E10 EM series, a range of insulated SMT transformers that are suitable for various DC/DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics.Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters rangingTDK announced the release of Tronics AXO315, a miniature, 1-axis closed-loop MEMS accelerometer with a 24-bit digital SPI interface and SMD package that reaches quartz sensor performance, outperformsAVX released a brand new series of embedded Wi-Fi antennas designed to satisfy steadily increasing cross-market demand for smaller and thinner wireless products with superior signal sensitivity. TheThis shortform, 8-page catalogue provides an overview of aluminium, metal and plastic enclosures available from Hammond Manufacturing, together with corresponding accessories. Hammond ManufacturingBourns’ new and improved next-generation surface mount two-electrode GDT (gas discharge tube) surge protection devices have been designed using Bourns’ proprietary, advanced computer simulation techniquesHaving previously announced the Picture Search feature on its updated online design tool, Samtec has now added RF solutions to the mix.Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs. Anoison’s high-performance endTE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’sUnder the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging