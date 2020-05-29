The Printed Circuit Assembler’s Guide to Process Validation

Given the current trends toward smart infrastructures, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and connected and electric vehicles, electronic circuit boards are deployed into humid and potentially corrosive environments arguably to a greater extent than ever before; hence, they are at greater risk of failures due to electrochemical migration (ECM).
Written by Graham Naisbitt, chairman and CEO of Gen3, this book explores how establishing acceptable electrochemical reliability can be achieved by using both CAF and SIR testing. This is a must-read for those in the industry who are concerned about ECM and want to adopt a better and more rigorous approach to ensuring electrochemical reliability.
Standard and modified enclosures catalogue 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
This shortform, 8-page catalogue provides an overview of aluminium, metal and plastic enclosures available from Hammond Manufacturing, together with corresponding accessories.
Hammond Manufacturing ...
Read more...High-speed, stable screen printer EMP 2021 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Quamba Technologies
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The US-X range of screen printers, made by ESE, has a printing table featuring four ball screws and three LM guides. This design precisely and firmly positions and supports the print table, allowing even ...
Read more...Power conversion components eBook 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Bourns to produce a new eBook exploring best practices for working with power conversion components. Entitled ‘Achieving Enhanced Performance and Reliability’, ...
Read more...High-speed protocol product guide 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Technical Literature
As a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-Genesis ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...Book on lead-free assembly 29 July 2020
, Technical Literature
Indium’s Dr Ning-Cheng Lee (pictured), vice president of technology, has co-authored ‘Assembly and Reliability of Lead-Free Solder Joints’ with Dr John H. Lau. The book is a new source on lead-free solder ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 29 May 2020
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...