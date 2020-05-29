Categories

The Printed Circuit Assembler’s Guide to Process Validation

26 February 2021

Given the current trends toward smart infrastructures, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and connected and electric vehicles, electronic circuit boards are deployed into humid and potentially corrosive environments arguably to a greater extent than ever before; hence, they are at greater risk of failures due to electrochemical migration (ECM).

Written by Graham Naisbitt, chairman and CEO of Gen3, this book explores how establishing acceptable electrochemical reliability can be achieved by using both CAF and SIR testing. This is a must-read for those in the industry who are concerned about ECM and want to adopt a better and more rigorous approach to ensuring electrochemical reliability.

The book is downloadable free of charge by following the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*feb21-gen3


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 455 1865
Email: igmar@quamba.co.za
www: www.quamba.co.za
Quamba Technologies


