1200 V SiC MOSFETs

26 February 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.

The new N-channel SiC MOSFETs support accelerated switching speeds (with rise times of as little as 10 ns). Exhibiting on-resistance figures going down to 20 mΩ alongside industry-leading gate charge values, they are subject to minimal power losses. Exceptionally robust, these devices can cope with ultra-high current surge pulses. They have a dielectric breakdown field strength that is an order of magnitude greater than for equivalent silicon MOSFETs, with a working temperature range of -55°C to +175°C being covered.

The 1200V SiC MOSFET devices are supplied in compact TO247 packages and surface mount D2PAK. They are lead-free and fully conform with RoHS environmental directives. Key applications include uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), electric vehicle charging stations, DC/DC converters, motor control systems, and solar inverters. AEC qualified automotive variants are available.

For more information contact RS Components, +27 11 691 9300, sales.za@rs-components.com, www.rsonline.co.za


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
