Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module

26 February 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Feasycom’s FSC-BT691 is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 module integrating a 2,4 GHz transceiver and an ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller with RAM of 48 KB and one-time programmable (OTP) memory of 32 KB. It can be used as a standalone application processor or as a data pump in hosted systems.

Very low active RF, MCU current and low-power mode current consumption provide excellent battery lifetime and allow for operation on small coin cell batteries and in energy harvesting applications.

The BLE firmware includes the L2CAP service layer protocols, Security Manager (SM), Attribute Protocol (ATT), the Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), and the Generic Access Profile (GAP). All profiles published by the Bluetooth SIG, as well as custom profiles, are supported.

The device is suitable for disposables, wireless sensor nodes, beacons, proximity tags and trackers, smart HID devices (stylus, keyboards, mice, and trackpads), toys, and medical and industrial applications.

