Closed-loop MEMS accelerometer

26 February 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

TDK announced the release of Tronics AXO315, a miniature, 1-axis closed-loop MEMS accelerometer with a 24-bit digital SPI interface and SMD package that reaches quartz sensor performance, outperforms commercial MEMS sensors, and eases integration.

The new force-rebalance accelerometer delivers an excellent one-year composite bias repeatability of 1 mG and composite scale factor repeatability of 600 ppm under severe temperature and vibration conditions common in industrial, land, railway, naval and construction applications. Its characteristics enable significant reduction in size, weight and cost of materials for industrial motion control units, inertial measurement units (IMU) and inertial navigation systems (INS).

AXO315 is a ±14 G range, in-plane linear accelerometer. It achieves a 1 mG composite bias repeatability over one year at temperatures ranging from -55°C to +105°C, and 4 G vibrations with outstanding vibration rejection. Performance is augmented by its superior Allan variance characteristics, with an excellent bias instability of 4 G, a velocity random walk of 0,006 m/s/√h, and very low noise of 15 μG/√Hz, thus enabling high resolution and low error.

