Thales’ Cinterion MV31-W IoT modem card delivers high- performance 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for IoT applications such as industrial routers and gateways, digital signage, industrial computers, and tablets in both Stand Alone (SA) and Non Stand Alone (NSA) modes.

The best-in-class solution has been recognised with the 2020 IoT 5G Leadership Award and supports FR1 sub-6 GHz and FR2 mmWave bands, enabling blisteringly fast data speeds of 6 Gbps download and 2 Gbps uplink plus fall-back to LTE Cat.20/Cat.13 and 3G networks. It provides excellent global coverage in both urban areas and regions where 5G is still emerging.

Housed in a compact 42 x 30 x 2,5 mm M.2 form factor package with integral dual SIM support, the MV31-W is built for longevity and performance. The optimised, ultra-rugged hardware design enables smooth migration from 2G to 3G, through LTE Advanced to 5G.

The device delivers advanced positioning technology with dual-frequency GNSS supporting GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. A unique RF concept enables a single device for worldwide coverage, simplifying IoT solution design and logistics while lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).

The MV31-W is offered in a single global variant delivering connectivity for 5G, Advanced LTE DL-Cat.20, and UL-Cat.13, also supporting fall-back to 3G HSPA+ if needed. The module supports 4x4 MIMO antenna connections shared with GNSS reception for sub-6 GHz operation while providing interfaces for three 2-in-1 IF antenna connectors for mmWave operation.

The MV31-W supports carrier aggregation, allowing mobile network operators to combine two or more carriers into one data channel for enhanced data capacity, improved peak user performance, and optimised use of spectrum.

