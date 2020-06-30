Upcoming live webinars from Altium

26 February 2021 Events

Designing is stressful enough, you shouldn’t have to worry about procuring parts as well. Unfortunately, this is the reality for most of us, especially in today’s climate. Supplies and prices seem to change overnight and it’s hard to keep up, but there is something you can do. Arm yourself with knowledge this month to see how Altium Designer, along with Altium 365, can help to solve your supply chain challenges.

Altium is offering free weekly webinars that cover basic and advanced challenges that designers and PCB engineers face. These webinars are short and focused live webinars that provide instruction with value and insight on the typical design and layout related topics, ranging from simple to technically complex solutions incorporating best practices.

These webinars, up to one hour long, will include live instruction, Q&As, and practical demonstrations.

Avoid BOM Stock, Cost and Lifecycle Surprises as You Design

Date: 11 March, 11:00 CET / 10:00 GMT

Altium Designer doesn’t come with surprises, in fact Altium avoids them. Join this quick webinar to learn how Altium Designer, along with Altium 365, can help you source, organise, and verify all your components to avoid any unwanted surprises.

Rapidly Building Complete, Parameter Rich Components

Date: 18 March, 11:00 CET/ 10:00 GMT

Join this webinar to discover how you can create complete components with 2D and 3D models, simulation models, part numbers, supply chain information, and more. Plus we’ll show you how you can easily organise your components in a library to quickly filter, search, and share your components with as many or as few people as you like.

Coping with Pandemic and Demand-Driven Part Supply Challenges of 2021

Date: 25 March, 11:00 CET / 10:00 GMT

Altium Designer has partnered with IHS Markit to bring designers the most up-to-date component information. Check the status of your components to see if they can be supplied in volume, if they’re going to be discontinued, or if they’re already obsolete. Having insight into your supply chain gives you an advantage over the competition, and allows you to minimise risk.

Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*mar21-altium to be forwarded to the registration page for these webinars.

Credit(s)

EDA Technologies





