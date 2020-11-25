Qorvo tech enables Perseverance rover’s safe descent to Mars

Qorvo is proud to have been an integral part of the Mars Perseverance 2020 mission that successfully landed an unmanned rover on Mars on 18 February 2021. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) officials confirmed that Qorvo products were integrated into the Mars Perseverance’s critical descent stage landing radar. This mission-critical radar guides the rocket-powered ‘backpack’ that helped the Perseverance rover land safely on the surface of Mars.
James Klein, president of Qorvo’s Infrastructure and Defence Products (IDP) business, said, “The Qorvo team is proud to support this historic scientific mission. Mars Perseverance proves that the products we design, manufacture and test can perform flawlessly, even under the harshest environmental conditions. I am excited to see how Qorvo continues to play an innovative role in engineering highly reliable space and defence products, to the products we use every day in smart homes and connected cars.”
Qorvo has played an important role in space exploration, supplying radar components for the Mars Curiosity rover landing system (launched in 2011). Qorvo components were also used in communication systems that enabled the New Horizons deep space probe (launched in 2006) to beam pictures and data of Pluto back to Earth, and the Cassini-Huygens space probe (launched in 1997) to map Saturn and its rings and moons.
Intel ordered to cough up $2 billion in patent lawsuit 26 February 2021
, News
A federal jury in Texas has ruled against Intel in a trial over patent infringements related to chip-making, brought against Intel by VLSI Technology. While Intel’s lawyer argued that VLSI was entitled ...
Read more...Beamforming transceiver RFIC 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TRX BF/01 from Sivers Semiconductors is a 16+16 channel beamforming transceiver radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) that operates from 57 to 71 GHz. This WiGig/802.11ad compliant transceiver ...
Read more...Ruggedised frequency synthesisers 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EM Research's THOR series is a line of frequency synthesisers designed for optimal performance in even the harshest environments. With extensive ruggedisation options and the option of hermetic sealing, ...
Read more...Yagi antennas for RFID, utility and scada systems 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has just launched a new line of Yagi antennas that are ideal for use in utility, energy, scada, LoRa and RFID inventory tracking applications.
The range includes five new models that are ...
Read more...LNAs for 5G base station deployments 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has introduced a family of high-performance low noise amplifiers (LNAs) tailored for base station infrastructure deployments including 5G massive MIMO (m-MIMO). Qorvo says its newest family of LNAs ...
Read more...Lightweight GNSS and passive Iridium helical antenna 25 November 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tallysman Wireless announced the addition of two new models to its lineup of helical antennas. The key feature of the HC843 and HC843E is their two-mode operation. The first mode is dual-frequency GNSS ...
Read more...Musk’s monkeys play mind games for real 25 November 2020
, News
As reported by Bloomberg and various other news outlets, Elon Musk stated during a speech on Clubhouse (a private social app where users host off-the-cuff, informal conversations) that one of his startup ...