Wideband GaN transistor

The NPT2018 GaN HEMT, introduced by MACOM Technology Solutions, is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed, and linear operation with output power levels up to 12,5 W (41 dBm) in an industry standard surface-mount plastic package.
The GaN-on-silicon, HEMT D-Mode transistor is ideally suited for defence communications, land mobile radio, avionics, wireless infrastructure, ISM applications and VHF/UHF/L/S-band radar. It comes in a RoHS compliant, lead-free 3 x 6 mm 14-lead PDFN package.
5G and IoT in 2021 26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
We are on the brink of an exciting leap in innovation that is changing the very fabric of our society. 5G and IoT technology is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. It represents a ...
Thales’ Cinterion MV31-W IoT modem card delivers high- performance 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for IoT applications such as industrial routers and gateways, digital signage, industrial computers, ...
Feasycom’s FSC-BT691 is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 module integrating a 2,4 GHz transceiver and an ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller with RAM of 48 KB and one-time programmable (OTP) memory of 32 KB. ...
The TRX BF/01 from Sivers Semiconductors is a 16+16 channel beamforming transceiver radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) that operates from 57 to 71 GHz. This WiGig/802.11ad compliant transceiver ...
STMicroelectronics is offering a solution to accelerate the market introduction of new Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 based IoT devices with a miniature, ready-to-use STM32 wireless microcontroller (MCU) module.
EM Research's THOR series is a line of frequency synthesisers designed for optimal performance in even the harshest environments. With extensive ruggedisation options and the option of hermetic sealing, ...
AVX released a brand new series of embedded Wi-Fi antennas designed to satisfy steadily increasing cross-market demand for smaller and thinner wireless products with superior signal sensitivity.
With 33 tracking channels, 99 acquisition channels and 210 PRN channels, the LG77L from Quectel can acquire and track any mix of GPS, GLONASS (or BeiDou) and SBAS signals. It also supports concurrent ...
Pasternack has just launched a new line of Yagi antennas that are ideal for use in utility, energy, scada, LoRa and RFID inventory tracking applications.
Telit’s LE910S1-EA, a new LTE Cat. 1 module with single antenna, is designed for IoT applications in the EMEA and APAC regions that need a combination of performance, affordability, voice support, 2G ...