Microwave CW synthesiser module

26 February 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The HSM12001B from Holzworth Instrumentation is an RF synthesiser module that operates from 10 MHz to 12,5 GHz. This microwave CW source is architected on a non-PLL based platform. The digital-analog hybrid design provides excellent phase noise performance and spurious response, which complement the phase coherent nature of these digital-analog hybrid signal sources.

The module can be controlled directly via the SPI bus, the Holzworth GUI, a preloaded lookup table, LabVIEW, MATLAB, C++, C#, etc. It has a switching speed of less than 300 µs and an onboard, precision 100 MHz OCXO. The HSM12001B is ideal for electronics design, manufacturing test and OEM systems integration applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


