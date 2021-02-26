Microwave CW synthesiser module

Further reading:

Rubber duck antennas

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

5G and IoT in 2021

26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Qorvo tech enables Perseverance rover’s safe descent to Mars

26 February 2021, RF Design , News

...

Read more...

Wideband GaN transistor

26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

5G eMBB M.2 modem card with GNSS

26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module

26 February 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Beamforming transceiver RFIC

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

STM32 wireless MCU module

26 February 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Ruggedised frequency synthesisers

25 November 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Embedded Wi-Fi antennas

25 November 2020, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Pasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications. The twelve new rubber duck antennaWe are on the brink of an exciting leap in innovation that is changing the very fabric of our society. 5G and IoT technology is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. It represents aQorvo is proud to have been an integral part of the Mars Perseverance 2020 mission that successfully landed an unmanned rover on Mars on 18 February 2021. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) officialsThe NPT2018 GaN HEMT, introduced by MACOM Technology Solutions, is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed, and linear operation with output powerThales’ Cinterion MV31-W IoT modem card delivers high- performance 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for IoT applications such as industrial routers and gateways, digital signage, industrial computers,Feasycom’s FSC-BT691 is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 module integrating a 2,4 GHz transceiver and an ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller with RAM of 48 KB and one-time programmable (OTP) memory of 32 KB.The TRX BF/01 from Sivers Semiconductors is a 16+16 channel beamforming transceiver radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) that operates from 57 to 71 GHz. This WiGig/802.11ad compliant transceiverSTMicroelectronics is offering a solution to accelerate the market introduction of new Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 based IoT devices with a miniature, ready-to-use STM32 wireless microcontroller (MCU) module.EM Research's THOR series is a line of frequency synthesisers designed for optimal performance in even the harshest environments. With extensive ruggedisation options and the option of hermetic sealing,AVX released a brand new series of embedded Wi-Fi antennas designed to satisfy steadily increasing cross-market demand for smaller and thinner wireless products with superior signal sensitivity. The