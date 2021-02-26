Rubber duck antennas

26 February 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.

The twelve new rubber duck antenna models can be used as replacements for OEM stock antennas found on many access point and routers, and offer higher-gain options for better signal strength and building penetration. Both 900 MHz and 2,4 GHz models are available with tilt and swivel designs, as well as rigid-style connectors which can be weatherproofed. Connector options include RP-SMA, N-Type, SMA and RP-TNC options.

These antennas are all in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





