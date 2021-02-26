EMI filter bank for power and control lines

Atlanta Micro's AM35 provides six filters in a tiny 1,5 x 3 mm DFN package for filtering power and control lines necessary for spurious signal suppression for amplifiers, step attenuators, tuneable filters, and switches. It provides 50 dB of rejection up to 40 GHz and a low RC time constant for fast switching speeds.
The device offers simplicity and space savings compared to a traditional discrete design approach and provides one power line filter and five control line filters spaced at 0,5 mm pitch to mate perfectly with standard QFN devices. The discrete approach uses 29 passive components versus 2 with the AM35. In comparison to the traditional discrete approach, using the AM35 offers advantages in reduced size, complexity, and improved reliability.
Additionally, the AM35’s ability to reject signals up to 40 GHz is unlikely to be achieved with the discrete approach due to coupling and parasitics.
Wideband GaN transistor 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT, introduced by MACOM Technology Solutions, is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed, and linear operation with output power ...
Read more...DC to 6 GHz gain block 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1090 is a DC-coupled amplifier covering up to 6 GHz. The Atlanta Micro device exhibits a moderate positive gain slope, providing frequency equalisation useful in many broadband applications. With ...
Read more...GDT surge protection devices 25 November 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns’ new and improved next-generation surface mount two-electrode GDT (gas discharge tube) surge protection devices have been designed using Bourns’ proprietary, advanced computer simulation techniques ...
Read more...5-20 GHz bypassable amplifier with isolation state 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1077 is a high dynamic range amplifier covering the 5 GHz to 20 GHz frequency range and offering both a bypass mode and an isolation mode. The device, which is made by Atlanta Micro, provides high ...
Read more...Shielded 1,0 GHz A/D driver 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The AM3073A from Atlanta Micro is a shielded A/D driver module that provides amplification and anti-aliasing filtering of the 1,0 GHz IF output of the AM9017 tuner module. The AM3073A offers 500 MHz ...
Read more...X-band high-power amplifier 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8212-99F is a three-stage GaN high-power amplifier (HPA) in the frequency band of 8,5-11,5 GHz. It typically provides 25 W of output power associated to 36% of power added efficiency (PAE). The ...
Read more...ESD shielding bags 26 February 2021, Hot Tools
, Circuit & System Protection
Available in different sizes according to requirements, ESD shielding bags supplied by Hot Tools can protect sensitive components from potential static damage. Their main use is for packaging various ...
Read more...Circuit protection and EMI design kits 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Circuit & System Protection
RS Components now offers a wide range of design kits created by Würth Elektronik for engineers to use during prototype development. The kits include a selection of EMC components, making a perfect match ...
Read more...Broadband low-noise gain block 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAM-011305 is a broadband, low-noise, high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC gain block assembled in a lead-free 2 mm 8-LD PDFN plastic package. The amplifier is internally matched to provide flat ...
Read more...Wideband digital RF attenuator 25 November 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM2010 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat frequency ...