PoE to USB-C power and data adaptor

26 February 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

There are many consumer, enterprise and industrial devices today that have a USB Type-C port as the only input power option. While USB-C technology can offer high power and high data rate, it limits the range of the installation to a maximum of 3 metres from an AC outlet. As Power over Ethernet (PoE) becomes more prevalent and a more convenient solution to provide power over a standard Ethernet cable, it is the most practical solution to provide both power and data connections up to 100 metres long.

While most adaptors on the market provide only power, they provide only limited power up to 25 W. Microchip Technology has announced a PoE to USB-C adaptor with the highest power capability that converts both power and data while offering up to 60 W USB output power via an Ethernet cable supported by PoE infrastructure.

The adaptor (part number PD-USB-DP60) can accept up to 90 W of PoE and convert it to 60 W output over USB-C that will power most cameras, laptops, tablets and other devices using USB-C for input power. This adaptor simplifies installation by reducing dependence on AC infrastructure. Without the dependence on an AC outlet, there is no longer a range limitation of 3 metres and power can be delivered over 100 metres.

This adaptor also enhances the remote power management capabilities of the USB-C power device. The remote power reset capability, provided by the PoE source, allows power cycling via web interface or Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) to reset the device, rather than having to manually unplug and restart at the location of the equipment.

Microchip’s PoE to USB-C adaptor can connect to a variety of PoE sources with various standards deployed. It supports newer IEEE 802.3af/at/bt standards as well as legacy PoE standards. Having a versatile adaptor is crucial due to the many different implementations of PoE already installed.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





