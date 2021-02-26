Hybrid device connectors with knurled nut

26 February 2021 Interconnection

M23 Hybrid series device connectors from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a knurled nut. This enables devices such as servo drives to be connected using either coupler or cable connectors. Inputs and outputs can therefore be clearly distinguished, both visually and mechanically. This increases cabling safety, especially in daisy chain applications.

The hybrid connectors with pin or socket contacts enable the transmission of signals, data, and power in a single connector. A CAT5 data interface or four additional signal contacts are available for this. The device connectors are suitable for currents up to 30 A and voltages up to 630 V a.c. / 850 V d.c.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





