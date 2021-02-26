Microwave amplitude control module

26 February 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamic range with very fine resolution.

The module provides a gain of 17 dB, has a P1dB of 15 dBm and isolation of more than 80 dB, with harmonics of less than -60 dB and a VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio) of under 2,5:1. The ACM provides an attenuation of more than 100 dB and has a 10-bit TTL control which enables a nominal resolution of 0,1 dB.

The ACM2052 is designed using optimum construction technology to ease manufacturing. It requires a DC supply voltage of from -15 to +15 V while consuming up to 750 mA of current. The ACM is available in a module that measures 185,4 x 76,2 x 26,7 mm and is suitable for use in high-performance simulator and ATE systems.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

