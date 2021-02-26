Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS

The HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifier (LNA) that includes an integrated low-loss pre-filter to prevent harmonic interference from high-amplitude signals.

The antenna features a precision-tuned helix element that provides excellent axial ratios and operates without the requirement of a ground plane, making it ideal for a wide variety of applications including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

This rugged IP67-rated antenna measures 44,2 mm (diameter) x 62,4 (height) mm and is available with SMA connectors. It supports the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G3, Galileo-E1/E5, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, and NavIC-L5 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India).

The antenna can be used in UAVs, precision GNSS positioning, precision land survey positioning, mission-critical GNSS timing, network timing and synchronisation, sea and land container tracking, marine and avionics systems, law enforcement and public safety.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





