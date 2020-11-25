Reliable and versatile D-Sub connectors

Originally invented by ITT Cannon in the 1950s, D-Subminiature (D-Sub) connectors remain one of the most widely used, ultra-reliable I/O interconnect solutions on the market. With high-performance power, signal and data transmission, ITT Cannon D-Sub connectors provide an ideal interconnect solution for complex military systems, radar/communication devices, industrial equipment and medical devices.
ITT Cannon’s diverse D-Sub portfolio provides tens of thousands of configurations suitable for all applications. This includes, but is not limited to, MIL-DTL-24308, standard- to high-density layouts, space-grade, fibre-optic termini, sealed and Combo-D configurations.
These connectors are available with up to 104 contacts in crimp, fixed solder cup, PCB, cable to cable and rear-release crimp snap-in terminations.
