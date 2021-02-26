New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro

STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The dual-core STM32WB15 and STM32WB10 Value Line pair an Arm Cortex-M4 processor to run the main application and a Cortex-M0+ to handle Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, ensuring real-time performance from each. The radio stage has a 102 dBm link budget to ensure reliable connections over long distances and integrates balun circuitry to save board space and reduce the bill of materials.
With a new ultra-power-saving mode that allows the radio to remain operational, and carefully tailored peripherals and memory, the new devices are suited to cost-sensitive, power-conscious embedded applications including wearables, beacons, smart circuit breakers, trackers, IoT endpoints, and equipment for industrial automation.
The software development kit (SDK) for each MCU includes standardised radio protocol stacks and openness to proprietary protocols with a set of security mechanisms that ensure safe software updates for brand protection and device integrity, with Proprietary Code Read-Out Protection (PCROP) to guard intellectual property.
With these new devices, the STM32WB series scales across package variants, offering options including extended GPIOs and pin-to-pin compatibility between similar packages of the portfolio. Customers can easily migrate designs between devices to take advantage of different features and memory densities, leveraging pin-compatibility across packages.
The development ecosystem includes STM32Cube certified radio stacks that support various profiles, software expansion packs and sample code, the STM32CubeMX configurator and initialisation code generator, the STM32CubeIDE development environment, a powerful STM32CubeMonitor-RF evaluation tool, and associated Nucleo hardware tools.
Reflective SP4T RF switch 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM6032 is a reflective single-pole four-throw (SP4T) switch covering the DC to 26,5 GHz frequency range suited for a wide range of wireless applications. The AM6032 provides low insertion loss, flat ...
Read more...New range of double ridge waveguide components 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.
The new components ...
Read more...Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, News
EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 wireless module 26 February 2021, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom’s SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplink ...
Read more...Microwave amplitude control module 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamic ...
Read more...Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifier ...
Read more...Microwave CW synthesiser module 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HSM12001B from Holzworth Instrumentation is an RF synthesiser module that operates from 10 MHz to 12,5 GHz. This microwave CW source is architected on a non-PLL based platform. The digital-analog ...
Read more...Rubber duck antennas 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.
The twelve new rubber duck antenna ...
Read more...5G and IoT in 2021 26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
We are on the brink of an exciting leap in innovation that is changing the very fabric of our society. 5G and IoT technology is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. It represents a ...