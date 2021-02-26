Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing

26 February 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature multiple manual steps. Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assistance system from the ClipX product family, which is designed to optimise processes along the entire value-add chain.

The software-supported system guides users through the process of semi-automated conductor processing, controls the relevant output devices, and provides the necessary information based on CAE data.

The modular design of the workbench gives the user the freedom to arrange their workstation as desired, which, along with the electrically adjustable height, enables customised ergonomics for the application. In addition to the optimal reaching distances that are achieved, the assistance system’s mobility also reduces walking distances. This can shorten the processing time and increase efficiency.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





