SIMCom’s SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplink rate.
The SIM7600 series adopts the LCC1 form factor and is compatible with the SIM5320/SIM5360 series (UMTS/HSPA+ modules), and SIM7600/SIM7600-H series (LTE modules), which enables smooth migration from 3G products to LTE products, and greatly facilitates more compatible product design for the customer’s needs.
The SIM7600 series integrates multiple high-accuracy satellite positioning GNSS systems, with multiple built-in network protocols, support for drivers for the most popular operation systems (USB driver for Windows, Linux and Android, etc.) and software functions, and AT commands that are compatible with SIM7500/SIM7600-H series modules.
It also integrates the primary standard industrial interfaces with powerful expansibility, including abundant interfaces such as UART, USB, I2C and GPIO, making it suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, surveillance devices, customer premise equipment, industrial routers, remote diagnostics and so forth.
Reflective SP4T RF switch 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
The AM6032 is a reflective single-pole four-throw (SP4T) switch covering the DC to 26,5 GHz frequency range suited for a wide range of wireless applications. The AM6032 provides low insertion loss, flat ...
Read more...New range of double ridge waveguide components 26 February 2021, RF Design
Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.
The new components ...
Read more...Microwave amplitude control module 26 February 2021, RF Design
The ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamic ...
Read more...Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS 26 February 2021, RF Design
The HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifier ...
Read more...New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The ...
Read more...Microwave CW synthesiser module 26 February 2021, RF Design
The HSM12001B from Holzworth Instrumentation is an RF synthesiser module that operates from 10 MHz to 12,5 GHz. This microwave CW source is architected on a non-PLL based platform. The digital-analog ...
Read more...Rubber duck antennas 26 February 2021, RF Design
Pasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.
The twelve new rubber duck antenna ...
Read more...5G and IoT in 2021 26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
We are on the brink of an exciting leap in innovation that is changing the very fabric of our society. 5G and IoT technology is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. It represents a ...
Read more...Wideband GaN transistor 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT, introduced by MACOM Technology Solutions, is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed, and linear operation with output power ...
Read more...5G eMBB M.2 modem card with GNSS 26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
Thales’ Cinterion MV31-W IoT modem card delivers high- performance 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for IoT applications such as industrial routers and gateways, digital signage, industrial computers, ...