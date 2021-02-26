LTE Cat. 1 wireless module

SIMCom’s SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplink rate.

The SIM7600 series adopts the LCC1 form factor and is compatible with the SIM5320/SIM5360 series (UMTS/HSPA+ modules), and SIM7600/SIM7600-H series (LTE modules), which enables smooth migration from 3G products to LTE products, and greatly facilitates more compatible product design for the customer’s needs.

The SIM7600 series integrates multiple high-accuracy satellite positioning GNSS systems, with multiple built-in network protocols, support for drivers for the most popular operation systems (USB driver for Windows, Linux and Android, etc.) and software functions, and AT commands that are compatible with SIM7500/SIM7600-H series modules.

It also integrates the primary standard industrial interfaces with powerful expansibility, including abundant interfaces such as UART, USB, I2C and GPIO, making it suitable for IoT applications such as telematics, surveillance devices, customer premise equipment, industrial routers, remote diagnostics and so forth.

