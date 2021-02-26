ebm-papst’s automation solutions on display

Automation solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 were presented late last year at the regional trade fair ‘all about automation’ in Essen and Chemnitz, Germany. ebm-papst presented its latest products and solutions for automation at both these events.
Simatic Micro-Drive is a new servo-drive system for the safety extra-low voltage range with outputs of 50-750 Watts – a product partnership between Siemens and ebm-papst.
Robust drive solutions from a single source
The individually configurable external and internal rotor drives based on electronically commutated motors from ebm-papst are ideal for various applications in automation. The modular drive system enables composition of the right variant by combining different modules such as control electronics with different communication interfaces, various drive variants, brakes, encoders, etc.
ebm-papst specialist presentation in Essen
Interesting specialist presentations rounded out the diverse range of exhibition activities. Markus Psik, regional sales manager for drive technology at ebm-papst St. Georgen, also gave a talk about ‘Automation solutions for safety extra-low voltage (fast, dynamic, powerful)’ at the Essen event.
System solutions and GreenIntelligence
In his presentation, Psik explained the criteria that are important for industrial automation applications. The main focus here was on outstanding control characteristics, precise positioning capability, high-energy efficiency and the compact design of the products used. And system solutions play a crucial role here. This is why flexible, reliable drive systems with great networking capability are indispensable.
With GreenIntelligence, ebm-papst offers complete networked solutions for the ventilation and drive technology of tomorrow. The new modular topology for BLDC (brushless DC) drives developed by ebm-papst is used to present attractive solutions for users’ automation tasks. The ECI drives now available also form the technical basis for a product partnership with Siemens. Under the designation Simatic Micro-Drive, a new servo-drive system for the safety extra-low voltage range with outputs of 50-750 Watts was launched to the market.
