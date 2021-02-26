EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor control demonstrator and evaluation board. The fully-featured standalone solution can be powered directly from the mains AC. It requires no additional external components besides the BLDC motor, enabling engineers to quickly develop a highly cost-efficient and reliable design.
At the heart of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB solution is an integrated half-bridge device from Power Integrations. The BridgeSwitch device offers a rich set of features that simplify the development and production of high-voltage inverter-driven BLDC or IM applications. It supports inverter output power up to 400 W with no heatsink and can achieve up to 99,2% efficiency while providing current, voltage and temperature protection circuitry.
The EBV BridgeSwitch demonstrator PCB’s modular design has a break-away format, which enables each submodule to be physically separated and protected from the high-voltage components and the motor. An isolated programming/debugging interface reduces the risk of equipment damage and electric shock during development – even while the demonstrator is plugged directly into the mains, and where an isolating transformer is not available. The high-voltage module includes an input rectifier that can accept DC or up to 220 V a.c. voltage and a switched output with two BRD1160C BridgeSwitch devices. This module also has an NTC header for remote thermal sensing and optional external current sensing circuitry.
Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, News
EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable ...
Read more...Industrial AC to DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun-Power offers a wide range of industrial AC to DC power supplies including the LM series of switched mode supplies that offer a wide input range of 85-305 V a.c. and 100 to 430 V d.c. The LM series ...
Read more...ebm-papst’s automation solutions on display 26 February 2021, Ebmpapst South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Automation solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 were presented late last year at the regional trade fair ‘all about automation’ in Essen and Chemnitz, Germany. ebm-papst presented its latest products ...
Read more...New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The ...
Read more...PoE to USB-C power and data adaptor 26 February 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
There are many consumer, enterprise and industrial devices today that have a USB Type-C port as the only input power option. While USB-C technology can offer high power and high data rate, it limits the ...
Read more...Enclosed AC-DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has introduced the LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled AC-DC power supplies that are well suited to budget-conscious applications. The four new series (LCS35, LCS50, LCS75 and LCS100) ...
Read more...1200 V SiC MOSFETs 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...
Read more...NXP unveils advanced i.MX applications processors 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP Semiconductors announced the expansion of its EdgeVerse portfolio with its crossover applications processors, including i.MX 8ULP and i.MX 8ULP-CS (cloud secured) Microsoft Azure Sphere-certified ...
Read more...High-voltage 10 kW power supplies 25 November 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The new XP Glassman BQ series of 10 kW, high-voltage power supplies targets OEM, industrial and laboratory organisations requiring controllable DC power from 0-15 kV through to 0-100 kV. The fast response ...
Read more...Evaluation board for Renesas gate driver 26 February 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The RTK226110DE0010BU is an RAA226110 gate driver evaluation board developed by Renesas Electronics. It consists of two of GaN Systems’
650 V GaN Enhancement-mode HEMTs (E-HEMTs) and all necessary circuits ...