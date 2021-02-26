BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board

26 February 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor control demonstrator and evaluation board. The fully-featured standalone solution can be powered directly from the mains AC. It requires no additional external components besides the BLDC motor, enabling engineers to quickly develop a highly cost-efficient and reliable design.

At the heart of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB solution is an integrated half-bridge device from Power Integrations. The BridgeSwitch device offers a rich set of features that simplify the development and production of high-voltage inverter-driven BLDC or IM applications. It supports inverter output power up to 400 W with no heatsink and can achieve up to 99,2% efficiency while providing current, voltage and temperature protection circuitry.

The EBV BridgeSwitch demonstrator PCB’s modular design has a break-away format, which enables each submodule to be physically separated and protected from the high-voltage components and the motor. An isolated programming/debugging interface reduces the risk of equipment damage and electric shock during development – even while the demonstrator is plugged directly into the mains, and where an isolating transformer is not available. The high-voltage module includes an input rectifier that can accept DC or up to 220 V a.c. voltage and a switched output with two BRD1160C BridgeSwitch devices. This module also has an NTC header for remote thermal sensing and optional external current sensing circuitry.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





