Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Electronics news digest

31 March 2021 News

South Africa

South Africa’s photonics industry is set to benefit from the state-of-the-art Photonics Prototyping Facility (PPF) that was unveiled at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on 5 March. The facility will enhance the development of photonics-based products, specifically the prototype-development phase, to test the market for acceptance of the planned product in the country. It offers Class 1000 clean rooms, technical and optical equipment, ranging from electronic, mechanical and diagnostic equipment, for a variety of wavelengths.

Overseas

Business

Sierra Wireless reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, having divested its automotive product line in November and ending the year with a strong balance sheet with $171,4 million in cash and no debt. Total revenue decreased 18,0% to $448,6 million compared to 2019, while adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $51,0 million (a loss of $1,40 per share) compared to a $6,0 million loss ($0,17 per share) in 2019.

For the final quarter of its 2020 financial year, Silicon Labs’ revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $242,9 million, up from $221,3 million in the third quarter. Revenue for the full year was $886,7 million, up from $837,6 million in 2019. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0,20, and full-year diluted EPS was $0,28.

Companies

Renesas Electronics has secured an all-cash acquisition agreement to buy Dialog Semiconductor for a total equity value of approximately 4,9 billion Euros. Dialog brings to the table its low-power and mixed-signal expertise in offering battery and power management, power conversion, configurable mixed-signal (CMIC), LED drivers, custom mixed-signal ICs (ASICs), and automotive power management ICs (PMICs), wireless charging technology, and more.

Silicon Labs announced a new high-reliability (HiRel) isolation partnership with Teledyne e2v HiRel, a leading provider of high-performance, high-reliability semiconductors to the aerospace and defence market. Under the new agreement, Teledyne will offer a new specialised line of high-reliability products based on Silicon Labs’ isolated gate driver technology optimised for space, aerospace, military, and oil and gas markets.

Industry

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry sales were $40,0 billion for the month of January 2021, an increase of 13,2% over the January 2020 total of $35,3 billion and 1,0% more than the December 2020 total of $39,6 billion. Regionally, year-to-year sales increased across all markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (16,0%), the Americas (15,4%), China (12,4%), Japan (9,6%), and Europe (6,4%).


Despite the important investments in 5G networks, the uptake of 5G across smart city segments will remain very low over the next five years. Global tech market advisory firm ABI Research finds that of all cellular smart city connections, 75% will ride on LPWA LTE networks (Cat 1, Cat M, NB-IoT) in 2026, with only around 1,6% powered by 5G, accounting for less than 10 million connections globally. However, in the longer term, new 5G use cases will emerge across a wide range of smart city segments, mostly centred around low-latency, mission-critical services.

Technology

Researchers have developed a data transfer system that can transmit information 10 times faster than USB. The new link pairs high-frequency silicon chips with a polymer cable as thin a strand of hair. The system, which is being developed by MIT researcher Jack Holloway and his team, may one day boost energy efficiency in data centres and lighten the loads of electronics-rich spacecraft. The US military has taken an interest in the technology, with development being funded by the Naval Research Laboratory and the Office of Naval Research, defence contractor Raytheon, as well as Intel.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Digital migration is finally happening – does anyone care?
31 March 2021, Technews Publishing , News
For those who have followed the saga of South Africa’s (non) migration to digital terrestrial television (DTT), many phrases might come to mind. Shambles. Disaster. Corruption. Government ineptitude. ...

Read more...
Component shortages and how to mitigate them
31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow , News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.

Read more...
RAD gateways deployed in local security solution
31 March 2021, Otto Wireless , News
RAD, an industry pioneer in Industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing solutions which appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its South African distributor last year, has announced that an unnamed South African ...

Read more...
Intelsat, XinaBox partner up for STEM advancement
31 March 2021 , News
Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, is partnering with XinaBox (pronounced ‘X in a Box’) to deliver space-focused STEM (science, technology, engineering ...

Read more...
Electrocomponents plc joins the ECIA
31 March 2021, RS Components (SA) , News
The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) has welcomed Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers, which ...

Read more...
Court rules against Telkom in latest dispute with ICASA
26 February 2021 , News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued a statement welcoming the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against Telkom on a matter relating to the leasing of ...

Read more...
Comtest to represent Netscout
26 February 2021, Comtest , News
Comtest is pleased to announce that it now represents Netscout Systems, protecting digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology ...

Read more...
Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV
26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink , News
EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable ...

Read more...
CSIR unveils world-class photonics prototyping facility
26 February 2021 , News
South Africa’s photonics industry is set to benefit from the state-of-the-art Photonics Prototyping Facility (PPF) that was unveiled at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday, ...

Read more...
Intel ordered to cough up $2 billion in patent lawsuit
26 February 2021 , News
A federal jury in Texas has ruled against Intel in a trial over patent infringements related to chip-making, brought against Intel by VLSI Technology. While Intel’s lawyer argued that VLSI was entitled ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved