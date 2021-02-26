Reflective SP4T RF switch

Further reading:

New range of double ridge waveguide components

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

LTE Cat. 1 wireless module

26 February 2021, Otto Wireless , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Microwave amplitude control module

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro

26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Microwave CW synthesiser module

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Rubber duck antennas

26 February 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

EMI filter bank for power and control lines

26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions , Circuit & System Protection

5G and IoT in 2021

26 February 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Wideband GaN transistor

26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation. The new componentsSIMCom’s SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplinkThe ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamicThe HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifierSTMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance. TheThe HSM12001B from Holzworth Instrumentation is an RF synthesiser module that operates from 10 MHz to 12,5 GHz. This microwave CW source is architected on a non-PLL based platform. The digital-analogPasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications. The twelve new rubber duck antennaAtlanta Micro's AM35 provides six filters in a tiny 1,5 x 3 mm DFN package for filtering power and control lines necessary for spurious signal suppression for amplifiers, step attenuators, tuneable filters,We are on the brink of an exciting leap in innovation that is changing the very fabric of our society. 5G and IoT technology is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. It represents aThe NPT2018 GaN HEMT, introduced by MACOM Technology Solutions, is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed, and linear operation with output power