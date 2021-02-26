Categories

Phoenix Contact makes connecting a snap

26 February 2021 Interconnection

Phoenix Contact brings added convenience to conductor connections with the lever-actuated PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors of the consistent LPT and LPC series. They combine the reliability of push-in spring connection with very user-friendly lever actuation. With its extended range, Phoenix Contact serves all performance classes up to more than 50 kW connected loads.

The position of the colour-coded and intuitive lever indicates visually and tangibly the status of the clamping space from the outside. Incorrectly closed clamping spaces and therefore also faulty connections, are immediately apparent. It also means that the contact force is pre-programmed by the spring, so it always remains the same. By switching the lever, the user is assured that the inserted conductor is contacted reliably and will remain stable in the long term.

The straight and angled PCB terminal blocks of the LPT/LPTA series are available in versions for cross-sections of 2,5 mm2, 6 mm2 and 16 mm2. The LPC/LPC(H) PCB terminal block portfolio includes product lines for conductor cross-sections of 1,5 mm2, 2,5 mm2, 6 mm2 and 16 mm2. Conductors with and without ferrules can be connected conveniently and without tools.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


