New range of double ridge waveguide components

26 February 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.

The new components consist of 28 models that include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 sizes. This new product release includes straight sections, bends and twist configurations. These transmission line components deliver superior RF performance, cover wider frequency bands and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180 (18-40 GHz), WRD-650 (6,5 to 18 GHz), WRD-750 (7,5 to 18 GHz) sizes.

Additionally, a new series of double ridge waveguide-to-coax adaptors are available that feature WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2,92 mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and typical VSWR performance as low as 1,5:1.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





