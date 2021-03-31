Events
31 March 2021
Hannover Fair
12-16 April 2021
Virtual
Leading knowledge and networking platform for the manufacturing and energy industries. From AI and robotics to batteries and fuel cells, industry thought leaders will present their technologies and ideas for the factories and energy systems of the future under the central theme of ‘industrial transformation’.
Register at www.hannovermesse.de/en
electronica China
14-16 April 2021
Shanghai, China
International trade fair for electronic components, systems, applications and solutions. Multifaceted and future oriented, the fair features first-rate forums and events highlighting the latest market trends and technologies.
Register at www.electronica-china.com/en/
PCIM Europe
3-7 May 2021
Virtual
The world’s leading exhibition and conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management. The conference programme features live and video-on-demand presentations from industry and academia, followed by discussions with the speakers.
Register at https://ims-ieee.org/
International Microwave Symposium (IMS)
6-11 June 2021
Georgia, USA
This year’s IMS and Microwave Week will be presented in a hybrid format, comprised of in-person and virtual participation options. Microwave Week, the world’s largest gathering of RF and microwave professionals, will be centred around the theme of ‘Connecting for a smarter, safer world.’
Register at https://pcim.mesago.com/nuernberg/en.html
Sensors Converge
22-24 June 2021
California, USA
Sensors Converge will provide a community of design engineers with real-world experiences of challenges and opportunities in product design, subject matter experts sharing their best practices and strategies for success, and leading suppliers showcasing the technologies used to make it all happen.
Register at www.sensorsexpo.com
