Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV

EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable the best possible user experiences.
Thanks to cutting-edge Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity devices, plus advanced GPS/GNSS positioning hardware, Synaptics is now establishing itself as a key component supplier in the implementation of next generation IoT infrastructure and location-based services. Its highly integrated single-chip solutions deliver superior performance, while simultaneously enabling engineers to minimise the associated bill-of-materials costs and saving precious board space.
“Through this agreement, our customers will have access to Synaptics SoCs,” said Uros Mali, director of smart sensing and connectivity at EBV Elektronik. “This will allow them to benefit from the latest innovations in areas like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as GNSS, complemented by the top-quality technical support and application knowledge that our specialists at EBV can provide.”
“This agreement will give our customers in Europe best-in-class access and support for the entire Synaptics portfolio,” commented Phil Kumin, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Synaptics. “With the recent acquisitions of Broadcom’s IoT wireless product line, DisplayLink and our strategic partnership with ETA Compute for AI on ultra-low power in edge devices, it became clear that expanding into these newer vertical IoT markets required a partner like EBV. EBV was the only company that met our criteria; they have a focused line card, extensive customer relationships and comprehensive support for all stages of the supply chain – from concept through to production.”
Court rules against Telkom in latest dispute with ICASA 26 February 2021
, News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued a statement welcoming the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against Telkom on a matter relating to the leasing of ...
Read more...Comtest to represent Netscout 26 February 2021, Comtest
, News
Comtest is pleased to announce that it now represents Netscout Systems, protecting digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The ...
Read more...NXP unveils advanced i.MX applications processors 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP Semiconductors announced the expansion of its EdgeVerse portfolio with its crossover applications processors, including i.MX 8ULP and i.MX 8ULP-CS (cloud secured) Microsoft Azure Sphere-certified ...