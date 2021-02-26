Industrial AC to DC power supplies

26 February 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun-Power offers a wide range of industrial AC to DC power supplies including the LM series of switched mode supplies that offer a wide input range of 85-305 V a.c. and 100 to 430 V d.c. The LM series offers excellent EMC performance and complete certification. Conformal coating and terminal covers are optional.

Some of the LM series’ industrial power supplies are available with up to three outputs. These outputs can supply different loads in a system that need to be isolated. The power supplies can be used in harsh working environments with an ambient temperature range from -30°C to +70°C, without the need for a fan or further heat dissipation.

In addition, the converters’ EMC immunity performance meets the required IEC61000 standard and meet emission standard CISPR32/EN55032, Class B without any external components, thus providing excellent EMC protection.

The converters integrate a variety of protection features and offer a high-performance to low-cost ratio providing the best power solution for a variety of industries such as industrial control equipment, instrumentation and smart home and building equipment applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

